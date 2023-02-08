Two males suspected of being part of a Wagga and Canberra gang responsible for an ACT crime spree are still at large.
Police last week released images of five people, with some believed to have travelled from Wagga to link up with a group in Gungahlin for the alleged crime wave.
Three of the five youths have since been identified, ACT police confirmed this week. The group is believed to have moved regularly between the ACT and regional NSW - particularly the Riverina and Central West - in bids to avoid arrest.
IN OTHER NEWS
"They are engaging in targeted crime and are actively seeking homes and businesses," ACT Policing said.
"Police believe they target homes that appear to be an easy target, in an effort to regularly steal vehicles. These vehicles are then being used to allegedly commit commercial burglaries and have been involved in multiple fail to stop incidents on Canberra roads."
Riverina, Hume and Monaro police districts are also working to identify and locate the crew. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.