A former Defence Force member accused of sexually assaulting a woman at South Bandiana will stand trial.
A committal hearing was held in Wodonga on Wednesday in the case of Elliott MacMillan, 30, who faces five charges over the alleged offending on November 15, 2020.
A complaint was made which was investigated by Wodonga sex offence detectives, with MacMillan charged last year.
The alleged victim of the assault gave evidence in a closed court in front of magistrate Ian Watkins on Wednesday, along with a number of other witnesses at the committal hearing.
MacMillan faces four counts of sexually penetrating a person without consent and a count of attempted rape.
Upon finding there was a case for MacMillan to answer, Mr Watkins asked MacMillan how he would plead to the charges. "Not guilty," he responded.
The matter will now go to the Melbourne County Court, with MacMillan bailed in his own undertaking to reappear in March.
