Police say teenager missing in Albury found safe and well

UPDATE: Police have confirmed a 14-year-old girl missing from Albury has been located.
"Following inquiries, the girl was found safe and well in Barnawartha, Victoria, about 8.20pm yesterday," police said on Thursday morning.
"Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance."
EARLIER: Police are trying to find a teenager last seen in Albury more than two weeks ago.
Murray River Police District made a public appeal for help after officers were notified on Wednesday the 14-year-old was unable to be located or contacted.
She was last seen on Koonawarra St, Albury, on the morning of Sunday, January 22.
"Family and police hold serious concerns for her welfare," police said in a statement.
Police have released a description and two pictures of the teenager to aid the investigation.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
