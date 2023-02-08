The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police find stolen Triumph motorbike at Howlong property

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated February 9 2023 - 10:58am, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travis Cartwright appeals for help on Tuesday after his prized Triumph America motorcycle was stolen on Monday afternoon. The bike was found on Wednesday at a Howlong property. Picture by Mark Jesser

A man who was devastated when his motorbike was brazenly stolen on Monday says with the help of police and the community his beloved Triumph has been returned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.