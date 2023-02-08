A man who was devastated when his motorbike was brazenly stolen on Monday says with the help of police and the community his beloved Triumph has been returned.
Travis Cartwright issued a plea for help on Tuesday when he realised his prized motorcycle had been stolen in broad daylight outside his office in full view of passing motorists.
The next day police tracked his bike to a shed on a Howlong property.
Late on Wednesday, Mr Cartwright posted an emotional thank you on social media, saying: "There is more good in this world than bad".
"Forty-eight hours after my bike was stolen on Melbourne Road, police have recovered it, it's unbelievable, I had almost given up hope thinking I would never see it again," he said on his post.
"I'd like to thank so many people, the Albury police who tracked the bike to Howlong, and the Wodonga police crew ... there are just so many people in the community who helped.
"After Blacklocks were able to provide footage, it got out there ... we had a unique individual who was tall skinny, missing a tooth."
Mr Cartwright said it was a group effort to confirm the identity of the man which led to police tracking the bike.
"That did not mean that we would find the bike, it's one thing to find him, but did he still have the bike and was it in one piece?" he asked.
"Police were able to go to the property and uncover the bike and the trailer, I'm just so thrilled."
Albury police said the motorbike had been located through good police work.
"An officer at Howlong, working with the Murray River District's proactive crime unit, was able to track the bike to the property at Howlong and the bike was found at 2pm on Wednesday," an Albury police spokesman said.
"The suspect is still at large."
