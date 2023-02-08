A driver suffered a suspected medical episode at a busy intersection in Wodonga, with police saying it was "pretty lucky" no other injuries or collisions occurred.
During Thursday morning peak hour a vehicle left the road between Melrose Drive and Gadsden Court, narrowly avoiding trees as it came to a stop.
One ambulance and two police vehicles responded to investigate and render first aid.
Wodonga Police Sergeant Travis Carroll said the Toyota RAV4 had remained upright despite rolling into a shallow ravine.
"The male driver in his 30s appears to have left the road and we're investigating at the moment," Sergeant Carroll said. "It was possibly a medical episode."
"The driver wasn't seriously injured and was taken to hospital for observation.
"It is pretty lucky given where it has happened.
Sergeant Carroll said preliminary inquiries were presently under way.
