Police, ambulance attend as car veers off Wodonga road in suspected medical episode

By Alice Gifford and Beau Greenway
Updated February 9 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:00am
A Toyota RAV4 that exited the road between Melrose Drive and Gadsden Court on Thursday morning narrowly avoided trees as it came to a stop. Picture by Beau Greenway.

A driver suffered a suspected medical episode at a busy intersection in Wodonga, with police saying it was "pretty lucky" no other injuries or collisions occurred.

Local News

