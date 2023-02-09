The Border Mail
Victoria's EPA has laid charges on Wodonga company which it alleges has failed to meet rules around waste stockpiling.

By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 11:33am
An aerial image of Immix's Bandiana site which was taken by a Border Mail photographer in 2019 at the time the EPA was first took action against the company in relation to waste stockpiling.

DRONE footage has led Victoria's Environment Protection Authority to lay charges against a Bandiana company for excess waste stockpiling.

