DRONE footage has led Victoria's Environment Protection Authority to lay charges against a Bandiana company for excess waste stockpiling.
Immix Integrated Metal Management Pty Ltd and its director Jim Suggate will face court on a total of nine charges laid by the government watchdog.
The action follows the EPA using a drone to inspect the company's Whytes Road site with a remote-controlled drone last year.
It found Immix was allegedly storing larger quantities of waste than are allowed under the company's EPA registration.
As a result, Immix is facing five charges and Mr Suggate four charges.
The firm's matters relate to Immix allegedly "failing to notify EPA Victoria that the volume of waste stored at its Whytes Road, Bandiana, premises exceeded the volume allowed under its EPA registration" and it had "conducting a prescribed permit activity at the site without the permit required under the Environment Protection Act 2017".
Under that act, which came into operation in July 2021, waste recyclers are required to have an EPA-endorsed licence, permit or registration in accordance with the size of the business.
The EPA stated Immix had a registration to store up to 5000 cubic metres of waste and its drone shots from May and June last year showed that figure had been exceeded.
Mr Suggate was unavailable for comment on Thursday.
He and the company have been listed to appear at the magistrates' court in Wodonga on April 11.
Immix moved from North Albury to Whytes Road after buying former saleyards land from Wodonga Council for $1.5 million in 2018.
