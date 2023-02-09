AN inspiration, a trailblazer and a walking encyclopaedia of Albury were just some of the words of praise for the late Patricia Gould as she was farewelled on Thursday.
The virtues of Australia's longest-serving female councillor and three times mayor of Albury were extolled to mourners at her St Matthew's Church funeral.
Current mayor Kylie King listed Mrs Gould's achievements, including an OAM for service to local government, and noted the mayoral chain which sat atop the mother-of-five's casket.
"I'm constantly told that the mayoral robe, and chain, were very special for Patricia and she always wore it with such pride and was very proud to represent Albury on special occasions," Cr King told the service.
"To her family, thank you for sharing her with us, she is forever woven into the fabric of Albury's history and our community has much to thank her for."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Two of Mrs Gould's five sons Andrew and Jonathon gave an insight into their mother who was an Albury councillor from 1974 to 2016.
It was originally anticipated Jonathan would not be able to return from his US home for the funeral and he had recorded a video tribute at his Atlanta home.
But after some last-minute flights, he watched his video reminiscence from the front pew alongside his wife Cheryl.
Jonathan said his mother was an inspiration, particularly to women, noting she was elected at a time when the minimum wage was just extended to females.
He added she pushed through barriers to improve Albury and was always willing to hear good and bad feedback from ratepayers and help others.
"I remember on several Christmas days, which was also mum's birthday, mum and dad would run Christmas lunches with hitchhikers walking down the road in front of our house in Padman Drive," Jonathan said.
Mourners also heard Mrs Gould's late husband Noel liked to sit in the rear of the car, with the window down, while his wife drove to official functions.
"I asked him 'Why he did that? So the people of Albury knew the mayor of Albury was chauffeuring me around'," Jonathan said.
"Dad was so proud of mum and sacrificed a lot so mum could serve Albury for 42 years."
Andrew, who gave his eulogy from the pulpit, told of his mother's childhood and how she first met her future husband while waitressing at North Albury football club while 16.
She married four years later in St Matthew's.
Mrs Gould's toil in the Border aquatic world at club and association level was noted.
Andrew said long-serving Albury mayor Cleaver Bunton was the inspiration for his mother to become a councillor and her municipal interests extended from recycling to bike tracks.
Fittingly the service ended with a standing ovation before four sons and a nephew escorted Mrs Gould's casket to a waiting hearse.
The Scots School pipe band then lead a cortege up Kiewa Street with Cr King and deputy mayor Steve Bowen marching in front of the hearse.
More than 70 staff stood on the footpath and others watched from balconies as the hearse passed the council chambers, dubbed Patricia's Place by funeral guide Father Peter MacLeod-Miller.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.