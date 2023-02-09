A ROUTE from the Hume Highway through northern Thurgoona will be completed up to four years sooner than originally planned after a $10.2 million grant from the NSW government to Albury Council.
The funding will also bankroll water and sewerage infrastructure which will allow 8116 new homes to be built along the corridor along the road link.
Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich said the government aid allowed stages four and five of the project to be fast-tracked.
They include the route connecting Table Top Road to Kerr Road before it finishes at Thurgoona Drive.
The first three stages of the works, which involve forming a new carriageway from the Hume Highway's Davey Road exit to Ettamogah Road and a connector from it to Table Top Road, are to commence over the next 12 to 18 months.
The final stages and utilities work is then due to be done by 2026 as part of the deal with the government.
Mr Zaknich said without the state funding, which will be complemented by $6.4 million from the council, the timeframe for the project would have been markedly longer.
"It was stretching out to 2028 and 2030 so we're bringing it closer to fruition (by) between three to four years which is a great outcome," Mr Zaknich said.
"Obviously from an economies of scale perspective we're able to do that work at the same time, minimising disruption to existing residential areas in that location and enabling this to happen sooner rather than (over) an extended period."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the work would be crucial to bolster housing over time in the growth corridor which is tipped to have an extra 50,000 residences over the next 40 to 50 years.
"We really welcome the work Albury City has been doing....with social housing, unlocking social housing, this is the other big piece of the puzzle," Mr Clancy said.
"This is unlocking the land that will allow young families to be able to build homes, live here in Albury...this is a big step forward in that right regard."
Albury Council has been contacted by various developers in relation to opening up the land across northern Thurgoona.
