Don't get Josh Murphy angry.
You won't like him when he's angry.
Murphy may only just have started Year 11 but he's already one of the quickest bowlers in Cricket Albury-Wodonga just 12 months after making his A-grade debut for St Patrick's.
The 16-year-old has already taken 25 wickets in all competitions and is never happier than when he's charging in off a long run.
"In our team plan, it says 'fire up'," Murphy said.
"When I'm angry, that's when I bowl quick.
"Normally that's when I've been hit for a four or the team's down; I need to be the one to bowl quick and set the tone.
"I like to think that's my strength, to bowl quick at the stumps.
"If they hit me, good on them, but if they miss it, I normally get the wickets.
"I've always been tall and I weigh a fair bit for my age so I've got that going for me.
"I spent a lot of time, when I was 14, working on my run-up and getting a good rhythm, snapping through it.
"You feel good when you find the rhythm; that's when you start throwing them down pretty quick."
It's an exciting time for Murphy, who has just been named in the Murray Bushrangers squad and now finds himself battling for cricketing honours on two fronts.
"Winning's awesome," he smiled.
"Coming off a football premiership (at North Albury) into a winning cricket side has been so good.
"I've played every game I've been available for this year and there's so much support at St Pat's.
"Our fast bowling group at the moment is just humming.
"We've got five quicks that come in and out of the side; the openers do their job, get two or three in the powerplay and then I try to work with the spinners to chip away and squeeze in the middle.
"We're into a T20 grand final and we're sitting second on the ladder.
"It's a great feeling and gives you a bit of extra pride to wear the green shirt every week."
Murphy and St Patrick's face Tallangatta in the T20 grand final at Billson Park on Sunday, with club coach Liam Scammell thrilled by the teenager's rapid rise.
"He's been sensational," Scammell said.
"His numbers say that he's produced, which he absolutely has, and it's great for a kid out of your juniors to come in, excel and become a crucial part of the team.
"Even when we picked him last year, there were some people that thought he wasn't quite ready but we certainly saw the potential and that's paid off this year.
"He's a very mature kid, a big, strong body and can hit the wicket hard.
"He's been super."
Sunday's T20 grand final starts at 3pm.
