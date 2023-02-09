A Western Australian mining company is planning to expand its presence in the North East in search of critical minerals.
Perth-based Nexus Minerals subsidiary Jamieson Minerals has applied for five exploration licences, which include the Tallangatta and Kiewa valleys, in a bid to discover lithium, caesium, tantalum and tin, in addition to gold and copper.
The proposed search area for one licence extends three kilometres east of Tallangatta to 1.5 kilometres west of Kiewa and four kilometres east of Baranduda, while another is planned three kilometres south of Koetong to around five kilometres northeast of Tallangatta Valley and 4.5 kilometres west of Lucyvale.
Managing director Andy Tudor said Jamieson Minerals purchased tenure at Bethanga and Granya two years ago, which brought it to Victoria for the first time.
Something created all the mineralisation at Bethanga for copper and gold that was mined through the turn of the century," he said.
"The rocks that they mined the copper out of were not the kind of rocks that you'd expect to find copper in.
"What's of interest is the potentially sizable porphyry copper style mineralisation that exists beneath it."
"We're looking for lithium bearing pegmatites, so we've pegged five different tenement packages in North East Victoria and they're all under applications," he said.
"It could be potentially a couple of years before we actually get them granted, but that's the logic behind the tenement applications.
"There are a number of minerals that are on the Victorian and federal government's critical minerals list, particularly lithium, caesium and tantalum, which are minerals that you find associated with these pegmatites.
"It's the way of the future and it's needed to decarbonise the world, so we need to be actively exploring for them to hopefully supply some of the demand."
Mr Tudor said most land explored by Jamieson Minerals to date in the Bethanga district was privately-owned, and the community response had been extremely positive.
