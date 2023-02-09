The Border Mail
Albury Seniors Festival connects over 60s for a range of activities

By Sophie Else
Updated February 9 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:30pm
Seniors can enjoy various activities from drawing and creative arts to live performances, laser tag and grandparents' story time. Picture supplied

Making new connections or trying out a new hobby is the selling point for Senior Week celebrations in Albury.

