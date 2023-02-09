Making new connections or trying out a new hobby is the selling point for Senior Week celebrations in Albury.
Albury Council has packed more than 50 events into one week, focusing on fitness, learning, friendships and fun running through until Sunday.
Albury mayor Kylie King said the week was about recognising seniors' contribution to the Border community.
"We all know the importance of keeping our minds and bodies active and engaged," Cr King said.
"The festival is designed to give our seniors a taste of some of the great activities available in our city.
"They can enjoy a performance, meet people, or even learn something new."
