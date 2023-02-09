The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray Art Museum Albury director steps down to head National Portrait Gallery in Canberra

AG
By Alice Gifford
February 10 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Art Museum Albury director Bree Pickering will stand down from her position on March 10 to head the National Portrait Gallery and its $42.9 million collection. Picture by Mark Mohell.

After a legacy-building six years as director of Murray Art Museum Albury [MAMA], Bree Pickering has accepted a role to head one of Australia's leading cultural institutions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.