After a legacy-building six years as director of Murray Art Museum Albury [MAMA], Bree Pickering has accepted a role to head one of Australia's leading cultural institutions.
Ms Pickering was announced as the new director of the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra on Tuesday, with MAMA confirming she will finish in her role with the museum on March 10.
"I am so proud of the work that the museum has produced over the last six years," Ms Pickering said.
"The museum team, together with the provisional board, are well placed to continue the work of generating new, original artwork and meaningful cultural experiences for this community."
"I have loved being part of this museum's growth and development," she said.
In November the NSW local government minister approved an application for MAMA to be managed and operated by a public company, a major step in the gallery's years-long pursuit of independence from Albury council.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It will allow the museum to be more ambitious," Ms Pickering said.
"It is still a symbiotic relationship with council, that is really important, but the structure of the not-for-profit allows for fundraising and advocacy.
"The team in place now, they know that place inside out. They are ambitious and are pushing it forward so it is going to be a smooth transition.
"It is a good time to change leadership."
The opening night of Ms Pickering's curatorial debut at MAMA will now serve as an unofficial farewell. On March 10, her final day in the role as director, Ms Pickering will launch No Easy Answers, a major original exhibition she has developed over the past year.
"Most mediums are represented," Ms Pickering said.
"Photography, sculpture, installation and performance feature quite strongly.
"It is a nice opportunity for my curatorial vision to be on display."
She said the connections made through MAMA with artists, staff, volunteers, donors and the community had had a profound impact on her professional identity.
"[These connections] have shown me firsthand the value of art and culture in local communities," Ms Pickering said.
"That is a lasting impact that will inform my professional practice for the remainder of my career, and for that I am truly thankful."
Until it appoints its new director, MAMA will be managed by its senior leadership team, with support from - while it is still governed by council - Albury Council and the provisional board.
