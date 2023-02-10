Tendai Chisoro will give Tallangatta two sets of problems to solve on Sunday.
The powerful Zimbabwean has stamped his authority on the T20 competition with 134 runs, including half-centuries in his last two outings.
Chisoro has been equally potent with the ball, taking five-fer on his debut and carrying 15 wickets into the grand final.
"The big man has made a massive difference for us," St Patrick's captain Dean Nicholson said.
"When you add someone with class like that, you're always going to go better than you did the previous season.
"The beauty of being an all-rounder is that if he does happen to miss out with the bat or ball, he has another chance to contribute.
"If both things click for him, we're hard to beat."
First, it's 2nd v 3rd on Saturday when Patties host Lavington on what is also the club's past players day, ladies day and sponsors day.
"It's one of the biggest weekends I can remember at the club," Nicholson said.
