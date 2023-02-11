Deep low pressure system means cooler summer prevails

Other cases of low minimum temperatures for early February were in 1885, 1909, 1917, 1935 and 1954. As the previous month of January did not have excessive days of over 40 degrees, I have chosen 1917, 1935, 1954 and 1996. The autumns of these episodes were all drier and warmer than usual with some high temperatures of over 33 degrees late in March, and again in early April in our regions, although April itself was wetter over most of Victoria. The deep low pressure resulted in the lowest barometer reading in Melbourne of 989.1mbs since the 986mbs in February 2005, and the third lowest since 987mbs in February 1927. Once again, both 1927 and 2005 saw a warmer and drier autumn season, but heavy rain arrived in June.

