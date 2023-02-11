Deep low pressure system means cooler summer prevails

A very deep low pressure system, which formed west of Tasmania at the beginning of February, brought the coldest February day since February 3, 2005 to many places in our regions.
Then, during the last weekend, many places also had their coldest morning for early February for many decades. At Wilcannia, the temperature on Saturday morning fell to 9.4 degrees - the lowest for early February in 138 years of records. The previous record low for early February was 9.9 in 1899. Broken Hill recorded 7.7 degrees last Saturday, also a record low for early February in 110 years of records - the previous record low being 8.3 in 1954. Cobar's 8.8 degrees was the coldest since 8.7 in 2005, and before that in 1885, 1929 and 1935.
Last Sunday, Coonabarabran recorded just 6 degrees, the coldest for early February since 3.6 on February 3, 1995. Walgett's 8.8 degrees was also the coldest since 7.1 in 2005. Gunnedah's 7.1 was one of the coldest for early February since the record of 3.3 degrees on February 4, 1917.
Other cases of low minimum temperatures for early February were in 1885, 1909, 1917, 1935 and 1954. As the previous month of January did not have excessive days of over 40 degrees, I have chosen 1917, 1935, 1954 and 1996. The autumns of these episodes were all drier and warmer than usual with some high temperatures of over 33 degrees late in March, and again in early April in our regions, although April itself was wetter over most of Victoria. The deep low pressure resulted in the lowest barometer reading in Melbourne of 989.1mbs since the 986mbs in February 2005, and the third lowest since 987mbs in February 1927. Once again, both 1927 and 2005 saw a warmer and drier autumn season, but heavy rain arrived in June.
Daily maximums have been well below normal in Victoria since January 29. In Melbourne, since January 29, the mean maximum temperature has averaged only 21.0 degrees, five degrees below normal. This is the coldest for this period in 165 years. The previous coldest for this 10-day period was 21.35 in 1872. This was also folowed by a warm dry autumn and then a very wet winter.
At Rutherglen, the mean maximum temperature from January 29 to February 7 was 26.2 degrees, more than four degrees below normal, and the coldest for this 10-day period since 24.8 degrees in 1954.
