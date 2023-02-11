The Border Mail
Deep low pressure system means cooler summer prevails

By Peter Nelson
February 11 2023 - 1:16pm
A very deep low pressure system, which formed west of Tasmania at the beginning of February, brought the coldest February day since February 3, 2005 to many places in our regions.

