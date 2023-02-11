Red tape around flood recovery is frustrating many

It is estimated that the New South Wales floods left behind a repair bill estimated to be north of $2.5 billion.
To that, add the repair bill in the Northern Territory and Western Australia and Queensland, and you would wonder where the money will come from.
Simply, it won't. Instead, road and bridge reconstruction will be prioritised, which without any doubt will result in some communities and properties left waiting at best for years.
However, in NSW farmers have offered to help repair rural roads for free but the old red tape argument has been trotted out thwarting any plans.
There is an estimated 10,000km of flood-damaged roads in to be repaired in NSW.
Even working for free, farmers would require liability cover. It has been suggested the problem could be overcome with farmers registering as contractors.
These are the laws that thwart many giving assistance in floods and fire and in some cases even the sandwiches provided to volunteers have to be made in a registered kitchen.
There is concern that farmers or landholders could land in court over a liability issue where somebody has had an accident during or after road work.
The NSW government has been asked to indemnify councils against liability, and the indication was that would take too long to set up for the urgency of the work that was required.
Some farmers have equipment that has been used to maintain farm roads and tracks, and they certainly could make some roads at least functional again.
The receding Murray River flood waters have resulted in explosions of European carp spawnings, however a new class 1 noxious species oriental weatherloach are causing major problems, blocking pumps and irrigation systems in the Sunraysia.
They are native to China, Siberia, Korea, Hainan and Japan. They are widely eaten in eastern Asia and have been introduced into Mexico and the Philippines for aquaculture.
This nocturnal bottom dweller is typically found in still waters with sandy or muddy substrates. The weatherloach feeds on algae, aquatic insect larvae, crustaceans and rotifers. It is a multiple spawner, laying 4000-8000 eggs per spawning on aquatic vegetation or mud. With a lifespan in captivity of 13-plus years, it is possible for one female to lay up to approximately 100,000 eggs in her lifetime.
Due to their relatively high fecundity, hardiness and mobility, there is a high risk of self sustaining populations becoming established once the weatherloach is introduced into new areas.
