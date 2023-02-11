Red tape around flood recovery is frustrating many

This nocturnal bottom dweller is typically found in still waters with sandy or muddy substrates. The weatherloach feeds on algae, aquatic insect larvae, crustaceans and rotifers. It is a multiple spawner, laying 4000-8000 eggs per spawning on aquatic vegetation or mud. With a lifespan in captivity of 13-plus years, it is possible for one female to lay up to approximately 100,000 eggs in her lifetime.

