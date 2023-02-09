Regional airline Rex has hinted at resurrecting its direct service between Albury and Melbourne, saying it is "carefully monitoring the situation".
Rex deputy chairman John Sharp said he would be open to discussions with community, business and political leaders about relaunching the route.
Rex withdrew its Melbourne-Albury service last May citing "predatory behaviour by Qantas flooding the market" to drive out competition.
Since then there have been just four Qantas flights a week, compared with 12 Rex flights and six Qantas flights a week last year, a situation that has irked many Albury-Wodonga residents.
"We don't have any particular plans to recommence the service between Albury and Melbourne, but we'll keep an eye on it and we'd be happy to talk to people about starting it back up again," Mr Sharp said.
"We'd be happy to talk to community leaders, business leaders and so on about it, but it's one of those things where if we do that, we've got to also balance it up against the punishment Qantas will mete out to us somewhere else.
"It certainly would help if we could get some support in the community, because any step we take here will have a cost somewhere else."
Last May, Mr Sharp said: "We will soon see Qantas providing only a token service once it sees that it has achieved its objectives."
On Thursday, he said: "Many people thought we were being cynical, we're just being one-eyed, nasty ... but we've seen, we know what happens when these things happen.
"Qantas can afford to play hardball more than we can because they're so much bigger, and they've got so much more money than we have and what they lose, you know is a flea bite ... by comparison to what would be a shark bite for us."
Mr Sharp said he would be keen to talk to politicians at all levels to gauge support for better transport solutions for the Border region.
"Sussan Ley (member for Farrer) is a regular Rex passenger, she's been to our headquarters in the past, and she's well known to us, I would be happy to talk to Sussan," he said.
"I'm in Canberra this week so I might even bump into her here, you never know."
Ms Ley has been lobbying Qantas since last year to return more flights back onto their Albury-Melbourne schedule.
"Rex provided an excellent service on the Melbourne route, and I would welcome them back with open arms," Ms Ley told The Border Mail on Thursday.
"They obviously need bums on seats to make it work long term, and I would be outlining to John this means a return to attractive ticket pricing and flight schedules."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said he had written to Minister for Regional Development Catherine King about a predicted "reduction in services between Albury and Melbourne with associated impacts on residents and on businesses".
Mr Clancy wrote in his letter: "This prediction has come to pass. The Qantas service Albury-Melbourne has become token. This represents a huge burden to the border community where people must travel to Melbourne to access a significant range of specialist medical treatments.
"Business travel to and from Melbourne is also an essential part of running a business on the border."
Ms King's office replied: "...I was sorry to read how the decision of Regional Express Airlines to reduce services has impacted on residents and businesses in the Albury-Wodonga and border community.
"Decisions to cease or commence operating flights are a commercial decision for airlines."
Qantas told The Border Mail the airline had flagged last year that it was reducing capacity in response to high fuel prices.
