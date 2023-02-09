The Border Mail
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Albury-Wodonga's bus transport network needs a major overhaul

By Letters to the Editor
February 10 2023 - 10:30am
Readers have welcomed recent improvements to Albury's bus service, but say much more needs to be done both sides of the Border. File picture

Bus network 'a bowl of spaghetti'

The improvements to Albury's bus network are welcome, however there is still a lot more work that needs to be done, particularly in Wodonga.

