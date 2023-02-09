But there is a lot more that needs improvement, if you think about it. Baranduda, Leneva have limited access to public transport, the Kinchington Estate and Wattle View Estate are serviced by just one bus stop. On Streets Road, serviced by just one route - the route B to Baranduda. There is also no public bus to the Wodonga Train Station; there was a shuttle bus to the station but the service was scrapped because there wasn't enough patronage to warrant the service staying.

