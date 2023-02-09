The improvements to Albury's bus network are welcome, however there is still a lot more work that needs to be done, particularly in Wodonga.
I know for a fact that our local member, Bill Tilley, has pointed out in Parliament that Killara does not have adequate access to public transport. He has also pointed out that the school buses serving Killara are often full.
But there is a lot more that needs improvement, if you think about it. Baranduda, Leneva have limited access to public transport, the Kinchington Estate and Wattle View Estate are serviced by just one bus stop. On Streets Road, serviced by just one route - the route B to Baranduda. There is also no public bus to the Wodonga Train Station; there was a shuttle bus to the station but the service was scrapped because there wasn't enough patronage to warrant the service staying.
If you're new to using the local buses, the network is very confusing, some say it's a toddler's scribble, while others say it's a bowl of spaghetti. Many routes often do not travel directly to their destinations, especially when you have a messy street layout, which makes building direct and efficient bus routes difficult.
I strongly recommend our local member to get the Minister for Public Transport and PTV officials to visit Albury-Wodonga. I know PTV is fully aware of the issues in regards to buses in Wodonga.
IN OTHER NEWS:
While there have been many admirable public transport projects in Victoria, albeit principally and overwhelmingly in Melbourne, a recent media article reported that more bus services in "disadvantaged" areas provided better returns.
This got me thinking about the bus services in Albury-Wodonga, principally Wodonga, and how, over the best part of 25 years, the system has essentially remained static and stagnant.
The way the current system is currently in practice, in my observation, based on that discussion, means people are more likely to be socially excluded, have a higher risk of being unemployed, have poorer mental and physical health due to less social connections, access to doctors and some more likely to engage in crime and substance abuse, further costing the wider local community and economy.
Additionally, as reported that a "new" bus network was launched in Albury, unfortunately, the contracts for the Wodonga bus services provided by Dysons have not only been signed, but came into effect at the start of last July.
However, and while the current state MP for Benambra was re-elected, there is still time, given the length of the contract of about seven years, to, with a replacement MP to be elected who can and will, advocate for better and more inclusive service by the time of the 2030 Victorian state election.
