YOUR SAY: Ovens and Murray league must act now to end footy divide

The recent development of the distinct possibility Ovens and Murray club Corowa-Rutherglen Football Netball Club is going into recess for the 2023 season must prompt the O and M management to seriously question the future of the league.
It is obvious that over the past 15 years (excluding the two abandoned seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic) that there is a great divide of the 'money' teams and the teams endeavouring just to survive. Only four clubs have dominated over the past decades since 2005: Albury 7 premierships, Wangaratta 4, Yarrawonga 3 and Lavington 2.
Fast forward a decade to 2033 and how many of the current teams will be able to field a competitive team? What makes an O and M team competitive in this day and age? The obvious answer is money and how the 'money' clubs have an unrealistic advantage over those who struggle to put a team on the field each season.
The clubs that have and continue to struggle will never be able to fairly compete against those that abide by the player points system, but continue to manipulate their way around the salary caps set by the league.
The O and M must be aware that certain teams have been able to bypass the salary cap by providing extremely well paid employment through major club sponsors and other fringe benefits such as company cars, free blocks of land and generous assistance in helping some of their playing list to build a home, expenses paid. Of course, no traceability of such transactions being recorded or accounted for. If clubs continue to get away with such practices, then it will prove to be to the detriment of the league's competition.
If the O and M management ignores the obvious, then they will be accepting the inevitable, which is the likely occurrence that the O and M in 10 years' time will have possibly five clubs competing against each other for premiership glory, no matter how much that glory costs.
Act now or regret the inaction resulting in more clubs going into recess or worse, not surviving at all.
A leader and outstanding one at that, she put the interests of those that she served always before herself. She excelled because of the absence of traits such as power drunkenness, grandiose delusions, a brittle ego, gnawing self-doubt, narcissism and agendas that were non-transparent and lacking any form of accountability. RIP mayor Gould, it's well deserved. We need another 1000 like you in Albury- Wodonga.
