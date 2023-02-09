After a 20 year battle, the Ladysmith Tourists Railway will re-open to the public this weekend, offering locals a slice of Riverina history.
The Ladysmith site is the last remaining station between Tumbarumba and Wagga and was previously open for tourists to take 'trike' rides along its historic tracks.
But in 2003 operations were derailed after issues with the National Rail Safety regulator and insurance companies, and thus they lost their only source of income.
But the board never gave up and this weekend will mark the official reopening to the public and the railway will be celebrating with trike rides, barbeques, classic car displays and more.
Railway Treasurer and publicity officer Wally Bell is excited to be opening to the public once more and said the railway is an important part of our local heritage.
"It's our heritage. It's our history. And that's why we aim to preserve it," he said.
"It's the only station on that Tumbarumba line, Wagga to Tumbarumba, that's preserved. There's no other stations in tact.
"And that was our aim to set out to preserve our heritage and our history for our generations to come."
Now that things are back up and running, Mr Bell said down the line there are plans for a museum at the site.
"That was our aim to bring enjoyment to the people of the district and surrounds, that can have an outing and enjoy something that took place way back in the early 60s," Mr Bell said.
The reopening event starts at 10am on Saturday February 11, with Dr Joe McGirr cutting the ribbon and Greg Verdon, formerly of the ARTC, and Deputy Mayor Jenny McKinnon lined up to speak.
Entry is $5 for a single, while a couple with up to three children can get in for $10.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
