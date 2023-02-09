The Border Mail
Ladysmith Tourist Railway set to open to the public for first time since 2003

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 2:00pm
A trike on the tracks at the Ladysmith Railway Station on April 30, 2003.

After a 20 year battle, the Ladysmith Tourists Railway will re-open to the public this weekend, offering locals a slice of Riverina history.

Local News

