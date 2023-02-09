The Border Mail
Transport for NSW announces changed traffic conditions for road surface works on Murray Street at Finley

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
February 9 2023 - 5:00pm
Drivers have been urged to factor in extra travel time if using Murray Street at Finley next week due to road surface repairs.

A section of Finley's main street will go down to one lane and a reduced speed limit for road surface repairs next week.

