The woman who scored the first Matildas goal at a World Cup has returned to Albury with a message to inspire the next generation.
Angela Iannotta, who spent her formative years with Melrose Park Rangers, Albury City and Albury United, pursued a club career in Italy and won 33 caps for Australia.
Ahead of next weekend's pre-season Iannotta Cup, named in her honour, the 51-year-old urged young players on the Border never to die wondering when it came to their sport.
"I've got a motto: always train hard and never give up," Iannotta said.
"When you train hard, you play easy and when you play easy, you enjoy the game.
"You always have to train hard because it doesn't come easy.
"Nothing comes easy in whichever sport so never give up and always follow your dreams.
"All little kids have got dreams - I want to be Ronaldo, I want to be Sam Kerr - and you've got to follow those dreams.
"I used to train a lot here in Albury when I was growing up.
"After school, I used to get the soccer ball, go up to Murray High School and I used to kick for hours against the wall, left foot, right foot.
"I used to break a couple of windows up the top and then I'd get the ball and run home!"
The Iannotta Cup, for girls and women, will be played at Jelbart Park on February 18-19 alongside the all-male Andronicos Cup.
"The history starts from '74 onwards," Nick Andronicos explained.
"There was a lot of families involved and eventually the Andronicos Cup came along in '94.
"A few family members were helping out the club; my Dad, uncles and aunties.
"I'm a one-club man, I always played with Albury City and we've been pretty successful over the years.
"We won just about everything.
"The club has a really good junior base and that's where you get your seniors from as long as they hang around."
Registrations for the Andronicos Cup and Iannotta Cup are still open via the Albury City FC Facebook page.
Iannotta, meanwhile, hopes the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this year will further enhance the participation and pathways for female players which she has already seen grow massively since hanging her boots up.
"It will be inspirational for many young girls and, hopefully, the sport will grow," Iannotta said.
"It's the No.1 played sport in Australia so I think, for women's football, it will be massive.
"We've already got so many girls playing and I reckon we will probably see more women getting involved in sport through the World Cup."
