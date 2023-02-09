The Border Mail
Jack Harland hails the influence of Adam Schneider since arriving to coach Lavington

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 10 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:30am
Jack Harland has made himself a fixture in Lavington's backline and believes the club is in a much stronger position to attack the O and M season as a result of Adam Schneider's first 12 months in charge. Picture by Ash Smith

The opportunity to work under Adam Schneider at Lavington is helping Jack Harland develop into a highly impressive leader.

