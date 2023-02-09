The opportunity to work under Adam Schneider at Lavington is helping Jack Harland develop into a highly impressive leader.
At 27, Harland is in the prime of his career and coming off the back of a season which saw him play all 18 games for the improving Panthers.
The former Moama player is relishing the responsibility he's been given.
"I love it actually," Harland said.
"I wouldn't say I'm the best footballer in the team but I like to help the boys out as much as I can and play my role for the team.
"I think my leadership skills is one of my better attributes; I'm someone to have a quiet word to someone, rather than screaming and shouting.
"'Schneids' understands what different players want and what they need to thrive in their football.
"It's good to learn off him and he'll pull you aside whenever he needs to, just to give you a few wise words.
"I'm feeling really good.
"Last year I got my body quite good and got a good role in the backline so I'm pretty settled there now.
"I want to keep working where I've left off, keep my form going and help the boys out as much as I can."
Schneider's first game in charge of Lavington was a three-point home defeat to Corowa-Rutherglen but the Panthers grew in stature through the year, running Yarrawonga close and winning away at Myrtleford before memorably stunning Albury at the Sportsground.
"We were probably a bit disappointed at the start of last year, dropping a few of those games," Harland said.
"But to bounce back later in the year and knock off some of the bigger sides has really brought some confidence in, especially for the younger boys.
"You can see they've hit the track running this year and they're going to put pressure on senior boys for spots.
"Pre-season has been a lot better than last year.
"It's good having 'Schneids' here from the start.
"We've got a plan in place, we're a lot fitter than we were last year and we're getting more into the match play and game plan stuff now, which has been good and a lot different to last year with 'Schneids' only coming in this time last year.
"We're easily eight weeks ahead of where we were last year.
"We've got a nice balance between having fun off the ground, at training with the boys, and playing a game style we all enjoy.
"Last year we had a team-first attitude but we were also able to express ourselves by showing our skill and taking it on a little bit.
"I think that'll lead into this year and we'll be more exciting in our play."
