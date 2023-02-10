The Border Mail
Federation Council ratepayer groups organise as proposed increase hits IPART

By Alice Gifford
February 11 2023 - 3:45am
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal has confirmed it has received special variation increase requests from Federation Council and 12 others councils across NSW. Tenterfield Shire is looking for the biggest hike.

The application to raise a Riverina council's rates by over 70 per cent has been received by the state regulator, with a decision in either direction to have significant implications.

