The application to raise a Riverina council's rates by over 70 per cent has been received by the state regulator, with a decision in either direction to have significant implications.
On Friday the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) confirmed it had received special variation increase requests from Federation Council and 12 others across NSW.
A further four councils were granted a one-month extension to meet the tribunal's community consultation requirements.
The rate standard for 2023-24 has been set at 3.7 per cent, with an additional population growth allowance for some councils to lift to 6.8 per cent.
At one percentage point shy of an 75 per cent cumulative increase over four years, Federation Council has the second highest special rate variation (SRV) request of the group.
IPART chair Carmel Donnelly said there is precedent for the tribunal to approve similarly large SRV applications when a council has met its criteria.
She said the largest single-year application IPART has approved to date was for a 30 per cent increase to Gwydir Shire Council.
"This year some councils have applied for large increases in rates above the rate peg through special variations," Ms Donnelly said.
"We always conduct a feedback process where the community can have its say on the applications.
"IPART is accepting submissions on the councils' application," she said
One such group has organised a public forum for Tuesday February 14, and hopes to strengthen its argument that ratepayers have not been adequately informed by council of the impost.
"This meeting is needed to inform the ratepaying community on how to voice their concerns as council has failed at informing large parts of the community," Federation Ratepayers Inc. chairperson David Bott said.
"In regards to community consultation, it is very obvious how poorly our council has carried out this crucial part of the process."
Federation Council is expected to return to its Corowa chambers this month for its next scheduled meeting after being displaced by flood damage.
After community feedback closes on March 3, IPART will hand down its decision on SRV applications in May.
