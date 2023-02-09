The Border Mail
Zack Leitch joins Yackandandah after more than 10 years at Wangaratta

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 10 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
Zack Leitch celebrates Wangaratta's premiership over Yarrawonga. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta premiership ruckman Zack Leitch will play in the Tallangatta & District League this season after signing for Yackandandah.

Sports Journalist

