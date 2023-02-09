Wangaratta premiership ruckman Zack Leitch will play in the Tallangatta & District League this season after signing for Yackandandah.
The 28-year-old played almost 150 senior games for the Magpies over the course of a decade and his arrival at Butson Park could prove to be a game-changer for the Roos.
Having already brought Lee Dale back to the club earlier this summer, coach Darren Holmes believes Leitch could take his side to the next level after missing out on finals last year.
"It's right up there with the addition of Lee Dale and Ben McIntosh because genuine ruckmen are very hard to find," Holmes said.
"Not only will he be good for us on Saturday, on game day, but he'll also be good for a couple of developing ruckmen we have who will no doubt take over from him.
"We do have a young fella, who's learning the trade, and we've relied on him heavily over the last couple of years so this is going to help him out immensely.
"Maybe we'll get some first use of the footy now.
"I believe we have a good midfield, so we've got the players to use it.
"Look at Chiltern, their ruckman (Scott Meyer) was immense.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We were with them until the last quarter at home and he was the difference by a street.
"A good ruckman makes a big difference to a side but he's got to fit in with what we're trying to do and he's got to buy in as well."
Leitch insisted it was a difficult decision to leave Wangaratta, given his strong ties there, with the former Murray Bushranger simply unable to keep his body in the condition required to play Ovens and Murray football.
Ten of Leitch's 17 appearances last year came in the reserves, with the last of his senior games the round 15 clash with Myrtleford.
For the Roos, it's a major boost with the new season just seven weeks away.
"We've had a bit of a turnover this year," Holmes said.
"We've lost five senior players but I'm confident we've replaced every single one of them and with the addition of this guy, we've added two extra.
"I'm confident our list is two players better than it was a year ago.
"I thought we had a good list last year but it's pretty hard to have a good list if you can't put them on the park.
"Injuries and attitudes hurt us but this year, I'm confident we've addressed those issues."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.