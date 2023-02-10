REGIONAL produce and Indigenous ingredients are skillfully interwoven at the North East's newest restaurant.
KIN offers a modern menu celebrating local fare under executive chef Jack Cassidy (Bistro Guillaume, Bedarra Island Resort, Jackalope).
Cassidy said the restaurant's ethos was humble country cooking with a bit of refinement.
"We're all about respecting the produce with not too many frills," he said.
"There is no dry ice!"
With a top cooking pedigree, Cassidy trained at classic French restaurant Bistro Guillaume in Southbank.
Later he worked in Fitzroy (Mighty Boy) under Melbourne restaurant royalty Andrew McConnell (Supernormal, Cutler and Co and Cumulus).
All Saints Estate opened its flagship restaurant KIN at Wahgunyah this summer.
Co-owner and winemaker Nick Brown (All Saints Estate, St Leonards Vineyard, Mount Ophir Estate) has chosen wines to complement the menu.
The drinks list also includes regional ales and non-alcoholic drinks.
KIN is open for lunch Thursday to Sunday and for dinner Saturdays.
