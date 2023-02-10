The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

KIN executive chef Jack Cassidy respects North East produce with modern menu

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated February 10 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All Saints Estate flagship restaurant KIN executive chef Jack Cassidy will deliver a modern Australian menu inspired by estate-grown produce. Pictures by Kate Shanasy

REGIONAL produce and Indigenous ingredients are skillfully interwoven at the North East's newest restaurant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.