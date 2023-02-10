OPPONENTS of an Indigenous voice to parliament are using "coded language" to imply that the federal constitution should only belong to the white people of Australia, a former Labor minister says.
Barry Jones, a Victorian and federal MP from 1972 to 1998, was speaking at the first town event held in the North East to support the yes case for the voice referendum to be held later this year.
"The constitution of Australia cannot simply be the constitution of white Australia," Mr Jones said.
"That's in a sense the coded language that the no campaign is exploiting,.to say in a kind of 'wink, wink, nudge, nudge, we know who we are, don't we, and we know who we're not, we're white Australians, we're part of the settlement of people that began in 1788 and we know who we're against don't we '.
"That's the awful thing about it, we've got to have an honest campaign, it mustn't be overcluttered with detail because they could be fatal."
Mr Jones, who was speaking last weekend at a picnic at Euroa which also heard from Aboriginal advocate Jill Gallagher, noted a referendum question in 1946 on security security payments succeeded without detail.
"There was no reference to....widows' pensions, no reference to pharmaceutical benefits, no reference to medical benefits, no reference to eye health, ear health," he said.
A lack of detail about the voice referendum has been the focus of the federal Liberal Opposition in recent weeks and its deputy leader and Farrer MP Sussan Ley criticised Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over the issue on Friday.
"We support constitutional recognition of our first Australians, we understand how important that is, but the Prime Minister has tied that to a concept called the voice but he can't explain it," she told ABC Radio.
"So until he provides the details, I believe it's actually the Labor Party that is putting reconciliation at risk."
The Liberal Party has not stated if it supports or opposes a voice, although its Coalition partner, the Nationals, announced last year they do not support the concept..
Indi MP Helen Haines endorses the voice and attended the Euroa event which she hopes will be mirrored in other centres in her seat before the referendum.
She pledged her belief in the voice in a speech to parliament this week, saying the Euroa event showed people were uniting in support..
"When it comes to our moment at the ballot box later this year, a moment when we're alone with our conscience, with our head and with our heart, remember: you have the chance to be part of history," Dr Haines said.
"I am confident-I am very confident-that, come the referendum, we will think about the question with our heart and our head and we will proudly vote yes."
