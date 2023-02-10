Feuding pair fought outside club, shook hands, walked away then fought again

A Wodonga man has avoided conviction for his violence outside Albury's SS&A Club after a magistrate decided it unfair for him to be treated differently to his co-offender.
Beau Wells was handed a 12-month conditional release order, with no further penalty, when he fronted Albury Local Court this week.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Wells could well feel aggrieved if he did not get the same sentence as that of the other man charged over the fight.
Parity could be applied, she said, given their offending was similar.
Nevertheless, Ms McLaughlin was sharply critical of the violence Wells, 31, meted out shortly after midnight on December 12.
"Members of a civilised society do not go around punching each other when there's a disagreement," she told Wells, who had pleaded guilty to a single charge of affray.
Ms McLaughlin said it was a "serious" example of such an offence, with a third person also being assaulted.
"You're no longer a young man, sir, and ... you should know better," she said.
Police told the court that Wells and the other man, 29, had just walked to the club when they stopped outside the main entrance.
Each of the men adopted a boxing stance, "holding a clenched fist towards their chests and moving towards each other".
"A short time later, the accused used his left hand (to) punch the co-offender in the face, causing him to stumble back away from the entrance doors."
Club security then intervened.
Just a couple of minutes later, three guards forced Wells to the ground to stop him punching the other man again.
"Whilst on the ground," police said, "the co-accused has run over and jumped on top of the accused, punching him in the back with his right hand."
Two security guards pulled the other man off Wells and they were walked around to the side of the building.
Wells and his co-offender came together, shook hands and walked off towards the car park.
But minutes later they resumed their fight, falling to the ground and trying to "choke each other out" with both hands as five security guards rushed to stop them.
A third man, aged 40, tried to separate the pair, but police said he was punched to the face by the other man on standing up.
As this happened, Wells got off the ground and grabbed the victim's shirt, causing a large tear.
