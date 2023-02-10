The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Shoaib Shaikh says opening partner John Oswell has taken the pressure off his shoulders

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 10 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoaib Shaikh gets forward in defence but his partnership with John Oswell has been full of attacking intent. Picture by James Wiltshire

Playing with John Oswell has lifted the pressure from Shoaib Shaikh's shoulders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.