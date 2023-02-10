Playing with John Oswell has lifted the pressure from Shoaib Shaikh's shoulders.
The star opening bat comes into Sunday's grand final with 178 runs to his name in the T20 competition, including two fifties and 41 in the semi-final win over Lavington.
English import Oswell clubbed an unbeaten 72 off just 61 balls that night in a partnership worth 92 and the combination has clearly been beneficial for Mumbai-born Shaikh.
"John is very good, I like batting along with him," Shaikh said.
"He takes some of the pressure off me.
"He plays attacking shots so there's not much pressure on me so I can build my innings and bat along with him.
"If we bat longer, we take the game away from the opponent."
Shaikh would love to deliver silverware for the club which has become his home over the past two seasons.
"It's a big day for us," he said.
"It's a grand final and they're playing in their first after a very long time.
"Everybody is excited and looking forward to it.
"I'm enjoying it here at the club; it's always nice to have good people around you, true people.
"I'm trying to get my performances going, trying to win more matches and this grand final is a big thing for Tallangatta.
"Reaching this grand final is a big achievement for the club."
St Patrick's won by 88 runs when the sides met at Rowen Park last month, Shaikh dismissed for a golden duck by Liam Scammell, but that will count for little when they lock horns at Albury's home ground.
"T20 is very unpredictable, result-wise," Shaikh said.
"You can have a good team but still lose by a very small margin.
"We'll give our best and if it's our day, we'll win the grand final.
"Billson is a small outfield; the pitch is not great for T20 but let's see how it goes.
"The main thing is how the players deal with the pressure.
"It's a grand final and everybody knows it's a pressure game so it's about whether you can take that pressure and play your best."
"We lost our first game against Belvoir, then we came back really strong and in T20, it's all about your momentum, how you're performing.
"We've already beaten some top teams like North Albury, in the pool stage, and Lavington, in the semi-final.
"Hopefully we play good cricket on Sunday and that's good enough to win the title."
This will be Tallangatta's first time playing at Billson Park this season after their round two clash away to Albury was abandoned during the flood-affected first month of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.