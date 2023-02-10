The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Be part of growing regional city in Northern Victoria went the job ad, but that did not fit the accompanying photograph

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 11 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The city of Albury on show in an ad to work for Wodonga's city council.

A photograph of Albury has been used by a recruitment agency to attract applicants for a high-level job at Wodonga Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.