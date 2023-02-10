A photograph of Albury has been used by a recruitment agency to attract applicants for a high-level job at Wodonga Council.
The Melbourne-based office of McArthur has been engaged by the council to help find its new director corporate services.
In its job advertisement, on professional networking website LinkedIn, McArthur spruiked the role with the line 'Be part of the leadership team for a growing regional city in Northern Victoria' above a picture of Albury.
Looking towards Eastern Hill, much of South Albury is visible including Murray River parks and sporting grounds such as the grass court tennis complex.
When The Border Mail contacted McArthur on Friday, a representative said an external marketing team was responsible for the imagery.
After it was pointed out such a mix-up was akin to a photo of Carlton being used to represent fellow Melbourne suburb Richmond, the staffer said: "I'm very sorry about that and thanks for pointing it out."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Border Mail asked Wodonga Council what role it had with the advertisement, whether it was shown to city staff before being uploaded and whether council was disappointed or embarrassed.
No answers were provided to those questions with a spokeswoman saying "we contacted McArthur when we became aware of the image that was being used on social media and it has since been rectified".
A screenshot of the job advertisement blooper was uploaded to the Engage Wodonga Facebook page by disappointed resident Michelle Cowan.
"There are stunning vistas of Wodonga hills that might make this recruitment drive a lot more genuine," Ms Cowan posted.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.