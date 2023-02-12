The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Border's 7News bulletin is set to return to co-hosts with former ABC journalist Nick Hose joining Madelaine Collignon

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 13 2023 - 9:15am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Hose and Madelaine Collignon who will be jointly presenting the Border's 7News. It will be the first time since the departure of Elly Wicks last year that the bulletin has had co-hosts.

WHEN journalist Nick Hose starts co-hosting the Border's 7News bulletin on Monday night it's bound to be a lot smoother than his meeting with late US comedian Joan Rivers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.