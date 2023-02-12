WHEN journalist Nick Hose starts co-hosting the Border's 7News bulletin on Monday night it's bound to be a lot smoother than his meeting with late US comedian Joan Rivers.
The 38 year-old, who was raised in Melbourne, is joining long-standing newsreader Madelaine Collignon to jointly anchor the program from Canberra.
Hose's media career began in Darwin radio in 2011 and has included six years with ABC television and radio which saw him cover Black Summer bushfires at Batlow.
But his most memorable episode came while an intern with a New York radio station when he met Rivers, who received a pink Logie during her guest spot at the television awards in 2006.
"I went from being so excited to being so nervous and I couldn't get any words out," Hose said.
"I went out to the green room and kept calling her Ms Rivers, because that's what she had been called at the Logies, and she said 'call me Joan' and I said 'yes Ms Rivers' and she said 'it's Joan' and I said 'yes Ms Rivers' and then she started clicking her fingers at me.
"I just had verbal diarrhoea."
Eventually, despite their offbeat introduction, Hose said Rivers warmed to him and that's what he hopes viewers will do as they watch him co-host the news.
He said practice runs with Collignon, a newsreader for many years at the station, had gelled.
"It's been a match made in heaven," Hose said.
"We just along so well and I'm not just saying that, she's such an easygoing kind person and she's got a wicked sense of humour."
Not being a parent, Hose is in awe of Collignon balancing her newsreading work, covering five regions, with mothering three children.
"I have tremendous respect for her, to deliver all those bulletins and then go and do bath time and read books, it's like two full-time jobs," Hose said.
His newsreading began with the ABC in Darwin, filling for presenters on maternity leave, and he subsequently appeared on the public broadcaster's 24-hour channel as an anchor over summertime.
Hose said the chance to work with a commercial station saw him join Seven and is aware of the need to pronounce place names properly.
"I'm extremely conscious of that, there's nothing worse than a newsreader not saying a town's name right or a bridge or a footy team," he said.
