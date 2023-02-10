The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Olive Mason celebrates 100th birthday at Thurgoona in style

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated February 10 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olive Mason's family at Estia Health to see in her 100th birthday, from left, Paul McFeeters, Delia Hogan, Matthew Hogan, 7 (front), Paula McFeeters, Peter Hogan, 11, Andrew Hogan and Betty Molony. Picture by Ash Smith

If you hear the strains of Elvis Presley thumping from Elizabeth Mitchell Drive on a lazy Tuesday, chances are centenarian Olive "Joy" Mason has donned her dancing shoes and is jiving the afternoon away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.