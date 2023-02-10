If you hear the strains of Elvis Presley thumping from Elizabeth Mitchell Drive on a lazy Tuesday, chances are centenarian Olive "Joy" Mason has donned her dancing shoes and is jiving the afternoon away.
Tuesday is when the band fires up in the lounge at the Estia Health aged care centre in Thurgoona prompting resident Mrs Mason to make a beeline to the dance floor, albeit a slow one with her walking frame.
The lady who was born on a farm near Yass so long ago, was also born to rock, her daughter Delia Hogan said.
Mrs Mason celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday and her friends and family were keen to mark her milestone in style.
Indeed, when The Border Mail was invited to peer into the soiree, Mrs Mason was doing a little jig around her birthday table next to a handful of friends and family.
Mrs Mason's daughter Delia Hogan said her mum, who preferred to be called Joy, was a happy go lucky soul who was happy with rocking music and a glass of whisky. "She was on her way up to this room today, heading for her 100th birthday celebration and we started talking about parties and the fact it was her birthday and that's what triggered her to start dancing while holding on to her walking frame in the lift," she said.
"Mum swears she once sat on Elvis's knee at one of his shows and, well, we're sure she did - she's always been a huge fan."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Mason didn't always have access to dancefloors having grown up on the family farm near Yass before moving into town.
But when she moved to Sydney in the 1960s and worked in the Three Swallows Bar in Bankstown, everything changed when she met her second husband Kevin.
"I worked in the posh part of the hotel," Mrs Mason recalled. "Kevin was a boilermaker and when he came in it was love at first sight. We were soon engaged."
The couple settled in Umina on the Central Coast near Gosford and eventually followed her daughter to Albury in 1998. The couple lived in Regina Avenue North Albury where the partying never stopped.
"The place was ablaze with lights at Christmas time thanks to Joy and Kevin, people used to come from everywhere to get a look at the lights, they were beautiful," Mrs Mason's friend Betty Molony said.
Mrs Hogan said when Kevin died recently it was time for her mum, though relatively fit, to get the medical care she needed.
"But she has made an impression on this place," Mrs Hogan said. Mrs Mason has three children (one deceased), nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and eight great, great grandchildren.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.