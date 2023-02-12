WHEN Vernon Bartlett moved from the west to the Riverina more than a decade ago his art adapted along with him.
Having moved from Fremantle in 2011, Bartlett said he went through a transitional stage.
"In Fremantle I spent a lot of days drawing on the beach or boats," he said.
"I just adjusted to my landscape here where we have the river instead."
A practising artist for more than 30 years and two-time winner of the Kalgoorlie Boulder Art Awards, Bartlett had resumed his studies when he moved to the Border, completing an Advanced Diploma of Fine Arts at Albury TAFE.
"I had previously studied at the Central Institute of Technology, Perth majoring in sculpture and installation and majored in printmaking and painting at the Claremont School of Arts," Bartlett said.
Along with Border artist, Vicki Luke and inaugural curator at MAMA, Bianca Acimovic, Bartlett was commissioned for the 2013-14 One River project that used digital projection to portray the Murray River's past and present.
"Importantly, it involved commentary on Indigenous connection, conservation, community, water preservation and industry, and gave the opportunity to interact with the public," he said.
"Other work has followed and it's turned out to be a good place to have re-established as an artist."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bartlett's exhibition at Circa 1928 Art Hotel in Albury, Entropy, has been extended until the end of this month.
Entropy reflects themes of presence, memory and the ephemeral and features works using traditional and experimental mediums, collage and seasonal impressions on paper and board.
"The concept of entropy is about transformation, the change from formed to formless," he said.
"In the works I've attempted to emulate nature's alchemy; transforming and combining gestural mark making and layering to mimic nature's process, especially the impermanence in this in contrast to the permanence we seek."
In 2014, Bartlett was one of eight Border artists partnered with emerging artists with intellectual disabilities.
"We worked together for five months to research and develop the emerging artists' artwork, creating a final collaborative artwork or series of works that opened at the Albury LibraryMuseum on the International Day of People with a Disability."
Bartlett will next have work in the Print Ex6 exhibition opening on February 22 at Hyphen in Wodonga.
In April he will join Albury writer Robyne Young for a three-month joint residency in Hyphen Wodonga's Creature studio.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.