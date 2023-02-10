Volunteers the backbone of award-winning event possible Advertising Feature

Fanny Lumsden entertaining crowds at the 2022 event. Picture Michael Egan Snowy Valleys Photographer

After winning Gold in the Festival and Events Category at the NSW Tourism Awards at the end of 2022, Bendigo Bank Tumbafest is shaping up to be just as impressive this year.

While the team are hoping to have another win at the Australian Tourism Awards in Sydney in March for the Festival and Events Category, they're also working hard to bring together this year's event.

Tumbafest Inc is an incorporated association made up of hard-working volunteers.



"The committee meets monthly throughout the year and this flows into weekly meetings as the event approaches," event manager Karly Fynn said.



"The event could not happen without these incredible hard-working and dedicated volunteers."



The 2023 event, on February 25 and 26, has plenty on offer.

"We have the Costa Berries food alley with a variety of food options for all tastes, the Tumbafest Bar, the Ray White Rural Tumbarumba Drinks Courtyard featuring a wonderful variety of whites and reds to whet your appetite for the weekend, the courtyard will also feature Ladbroken Distilling Co with their great tasking hand crafted Elixir Gin, Tumut River Brewing Co, Crafty Cider and Apple Thief," Karly said.

Bubble artist Amber Murray, of Tailfeather Art, entertained children at Tumbafest in 2022. Picture Madeline Begley

"The Hyne Timber Community Markets is one of the largest markets in the region. With more than 70 sites, there's sure to be something to catch your interest.



"The markets and the amusement rides are open to the general public again this year. The National Emergency Management Agency Expo Precinct will feature a range of displays including cars and motorhomes and service providers.

"We pride ourselves on being a family friendly event and the Snowy Hydro Youth Precinct area is free.

