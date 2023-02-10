AFL superstar Patrick Dangerfield has stressed to Wangaratta Rovers you must maximise your strengths.
The Geelong premiership player took the Hawks under-18s for training yesterday afternoon before speaking with the entire club on leadership.
"The fundamental for players at that age to be as good as they can be is to make what makes you good, great," Dangerfield revealed.
"Whatever your weapon is, it's different for everyone, whether it's marking, kicking, hard ball gets, whatever it is, make that as good as it can be.
"The best players and the ones that make it to the top level, what they always do well is the fundamentals so I think it's about reinforcing that to the young players."
The eight-time All-Australian's insight is fascinating, given there's always been that long-held theory that players must work harder on their weaknesses.
Naturally, Dangerfield isn't suggesting all players don't try to improve their deficiencies, but the good-great thinking on strengths will resonate with those from all levels.
"Absolutely it's provided a massive boost to the club, Patrick's really gone out of his way in every regard," Sullivan stressed.
"After taking the thirds, Patrick spoke to the senior football leadership team and then he had a discussion with all our players, including netballers, he's been really generous with his time."
The Cats claimed last year's flag with a thumping 81-point win over Sydney Swans to snap an 11-year drought.
During that time, Geelong was perennial premiers, but smashed the finals hoodoo.
"The boys are firing, I think (winning the premiership) it's been a wonderful thing to achieve and acknowledge that for what it is, but the group's changed and there's a lot of players that didn't play in that team so for us throughout the pre-season it's been a reflection and more around what we're going to do this season and how we're going to improve," he suggested.
"Every team gets better so we have to make sure our improvement is more than what our competitors are.
"It's a fun time of the year, there's a lot of stress because there's no games on weekend's but there are a few lit fires in the bellies of our guys."
Dangerfield's name has been raised as the Cats' next captain, although 2021 best and fairest Tom Stewart is the favourite.
"We're not in a rush at the moment to name the captain," he said.
