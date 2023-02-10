The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Benalla man, 82, dies in hospital after fatal January car crash: police

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North East man dies in hospital after January car crash, police say

A Benalla man, 82, has died in hospital following a car crash last month that had already claimed one life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.