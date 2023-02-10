North East man dies in hospital after January car crash, police say

A Benalla man, 82, has died in hospital following a car crash last month that had already claimed one life.
Police said the incident in Creightons Creek occurred just after 3pm on January 20.
It was believed a car on the Hume Freeway near Avenel-Longwood Road veered off the road before crashing into a tree.
"The front passenger, a 66-year-old Benalla woman, died at the scene," police said in a statement on Friday morning.
"The driver, an 82-year-old Benalla man, was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he died on February 8."
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
