Sunday's Cricket Albury-Wodonga T20 provincial grand final will feature two of the association's biggest hitters.
Tallangatta opener John Oswell has clobbered six sixes and 18 fours, while St Patrick's Tendai Chisoro has thrived since moving to the top of the order, blasting 11 sixes and eight boundaries in those two innings.
One six against North Albury in the semi-final last month will never be forgotten by those who saw it.
The left-hander hit a straight dive, which smashed into a gum tree at the Lavington end of Xavier Oval, snapping a large branch.
His team-mates measured the distance from the wicket to the tree at 93m, so it's fair to assume the strike would have been well over 100m.
"I hit one towards the traffic lights at (Albury's) Billson Park, but it also hit a tree, but that one at St Pat's was the biggest I've hit this season," he confirmed.
Chisoro, who turns 35 on Sunday, played 38 games for Zimbabwe over the three formats, including 14 T20 internationals, the last against Pakistan in November, 2020.
He's stepped away from international cricket and has re-signed for the Patties for next season.
After floating between No. 3 and 6 in the first three games, where he posted only 11 runs, Chisoro has slaughtered two attacks since opening, smashing 123 runs from only 59 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 208.
"Knowing we have people behind me, like Scam (coach Liam Scammell), who's been batting well, Dean Nicholson has also been batting well, I just feel like I can try and play my natural game, which is to go after the bowlers," he explained.
It's a similar story for Englishman Oswell.
While not as destructive as Chisoro, the right-hander has still peeled off six sixes and 18 boundaries, which equates to 72 per cent of his 150 runs.
"The big thing for me is attacking the power play, whether that's the first six overs in a T20 or attacking the first 10 overs in a 50-over game," he offered.
"With Shoaib (Shaikh) and myself up the top of the order, we try to take it to the opposition early and put them under serious pressure.
"Hopefully you can set up the rest of the game for the batters coming in after you."
Of course, when you play as aggressively as the hard-hitting pair, there's always a strong chance of a single-figure score, but if one or both gets going at Albury's picturesque, but smaller Billson Park, it will be exciting to watch.
