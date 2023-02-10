Frustration over the failure of a man renting his granny flat to move out when asked led to a North Albury man sending him threatening texts.
The victim was a workmate of Kane Lawrie, who repeatedly asked the man to leave his Bunton Street residence.
Lawrie eventually confronted the man at work on December 2 at 11.20am, but the victim said he did not want an argument during business hours and walked away.
Albury Local Court has heard that Lawrie, 29, who pleaded guilty through defence lawyer Dominique Lardner to a domestic violence-related charge of intimidation, then approached his boss and asked to leave work early so he could organise to remove his tenant's belongings from the house.
Lawrie then left work and drove home.
Soon after arriving, he called the victim and left a voicemail message in which he said: "I'm going home now, you little dog.
"I am getting your stuff out of the house, you mutt."
Police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that this was not the end to the abuse.
"When you come back c---, I'm going to tip petrol on your stuff and light it with f---ing fire, you little dog."
On hearing the message, the victim reported the incident to Albury police.
They in turn contacted Lawrie, who agreed to come in to be interviewed.
Lawrie did not dispute the allegation.
"I shouldn't have done it," he told police.
"It was just in frustration over him not getting out of my house."
Ms McLaughlin said it was a serious example of intimidation.
"It would have been terrifying for the victim," she said.
Ms McLaughlin convicted Lawrie and placed him on a six-month community corrections order.
