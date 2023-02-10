A woman sought by police over domestic violence-related offences could be in Henty or Culcairn.
Murray River Police District released a picture of Donna Selff on Friday, saying a warrant had been issued.
Her last known address was in Queensland, but she could be "possibly around the Henty/Culcairn area".
Anyone with information is asked to call Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
