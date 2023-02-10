The Border Mail
Warrant issued for Donna Selff, who might be in Henty or Culcairn, police say

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
Updated February 10 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Murray River Police District released a picture of Donna Selff on Friday

A woman sought by police over domestic violence-related offences could be in Henty or Culcairn.

