The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Matriarch Jean Godde marks a long and lucky life on milestone 100th birthday

AG
By Alice Gifford
February 11 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Centenarian Jean Godde says hard work is the secret to her long life, which she has spent living and working in Albury, Culcairn and Glenelg. Pictures by Ash Smith

Centenarian Jean Godde says hard work is the secret to a long life, though she admits a large and loving family can make it much sweeter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.