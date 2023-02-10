Centenarian Jean Godde says hard work is the secret to a long life, though she admits a large and loving family can make it much sweeter.
At Mercy Place residential aged care yesterday morning, Mrs Godde was the centre of attention as family, friends and fellow residents popped in to wish her a happy 100th birthday.
"I never thought this day ever would come," Mrs Godde said.
"I was very lucky."
Mrs Godde's room was littered with flowers and birthday cards, including one with a message from King Charles III. Outside of her window, three gold balloons spelling out the numerals of her milestone birthday spiralled in the wind.
Though Mrs Godde's acuity is strong to the point of grit, a stroke seven years ago has left her with some paralysis, limiting her speech. As a result, Mrs Godde now speaks in short but sharp sentences.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Assisted by her two eldest surviving daughters, Mrs Godde recounted the many achievements of her life, namely her six children, and the unrecognisable difference of the modern day to her early years. She listed the inventions and availability of electricity, television and the telephone as conveniences which changed life on the farm immeasurably.
After decades working on a farm 10 miles (16 kilometres) out of Culcairn and Glenelg, Mrs Godde and her husband, Bill, to whom she was married for 63 years, retired closer to town. Some years after Bill died in 2006, Mrs Godde moved to Albury where she has settled to this day.
"I loved Culcairn. I loved the people," she said.
Mrs Godde had a short career as a teacher before joining Bill on his wheat, sheep and cattle farm.
She said she enjoyed being a teacher, a profession in which she made one friendship that still exists some 80 years later.
Though the actual date of her 100th birthday was a smaller in-home affair, Mrs Godde will continue the celebrations, venturing to eldest daughter Kerryn's house for afternoon tea today.
Generations of family will gather to celebrate the incredible life of their matriarch, with a lifetime of friends popping in and sending their congratulations.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.