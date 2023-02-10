The Border Mail

Hume League teams Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock, Culcairn meet in T20 decider

Updated February 10 2023
Darcy I'Anson belted Culcairn's attack for an unbeaten ton in November.

Hume League teams Culcairn and Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock will feature in Sunday's inaugural T20 district-Hume-provincial second grade grand final.

