Hume League teams Culcairn and Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock will feature in Sunday's inaugural T20 district-Hume-provincial second grade grand final.
Hume, District and provincial second grade outfits started the competition, but it's the Hume 40-over premiers and Culcairn who will meet in the curtain raiser to the provincial decider at Albury's Billson Park.
Brock-Burrum is vying for the minor premiership in the longer form of the game, while Culcairn is trying to avoid the wooden spoon.
"With the way we're going in the 40-over games, we've put a lot more effort into the T20s coming towards the end, it's a bonus for the club to go so far in a comp that's just been put in," Culcairn captain Riley Knobel said.
The Lions haven't won a premiership for a number of years.
Knobel says the club has tremendous respect for Brock-Burrum, but admits former provincial player Darcy I'Anson is the key wicket.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The match starts at midday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.