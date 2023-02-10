The Border Mail

Tallangatta faces crucial test for finals hopes against Wodonga Raiders

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:19pm
The Bushies will possibly have to win at least three of the last four games to play finals.

Tallangatta's hopes of bursting back into finals faces a tricky test at home to Wodonga Raiders in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.

