Tallangatta's hopes of bursting back into finals faces a tricky test at home to Wodonga Raiders in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
The Bushies sit a win and half behind both Albury and East Albury with only four matches left.
After a slow start, Tallangatta worked its way into the top six, but three successive losses, including two last weekend while understrength, has the club on the verge of falling out of contention.
"Every game recently has been tight and you've got to win those key moments, which ultimately decides the result," Bushies' wicketkeeper-batter John Oswell said.
Elsewhere, Corowa is home to Albury, St Patrick's hosts Lavington, Belvoir is home to North Albury, while Wodonga hosts New City.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The ladder (after round 18) is: North Albury 81, St Patrick's 69, Lavington 69, Belvoir 57, Albury 54, East Albury 54; Tallangatta 45, Wodonga 30, Wodonga Raiders 30, New City 21.
