Saturday night's Country Basketball League North East grand final will pit two sharpshooters.
Rachel Jeffery is a long-time star with the Wodonga Wolves, while Jade McCowan is Albury Cougars' gun.
Jeffery finished as one of the competition's top scorers, while McCowan is the Cougars' leading scorer.
Both have played for the Bandits, which is the level below the WNBL.
"I don't think either team has been at full strength when we've played each other," Albury Basketball Association president David Blakemore said.
"I think those two (Jeffery and McCowan) will be the main offence players, for sure."
It's Albury first year back in the CBL after years out.
Wodonga has won both of this season's clashes.
The match will feature the McCowan siblings with Aleira and Kijana joining their older sister.
"Actually mum Caroline filled in for one game this year, so we had all four, which was nice to see," Blakemore added.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury's Lauren Jackson Sports Centre will host the decider from 5.15pm, with the men's clash to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.