The Border Mail

City2City officials targeting sporting teams for run-walk

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 10 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lincoln Reed and Maggie St John will be part of Wodonga Raiders Football Netball Club participants in the City2City. Picture by Mark Jesser

City2City officials are calling on the region's sporting groups to support a wonderful cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.