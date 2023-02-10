City2City officials are calling on the region's sporting groups to support a wonderful cause.
The February 19 event is the flagship fundraiser for Albury Wodonga Health.
It boasts four separate events, the 15, 10 and 7.5km fun runs, plus a a more social Walk and Talk over either 10 or 7.5kms.
There's also six team Challenge Cups, including the Sports Club Cup.
There's a host of clubs registered for the event, including Tallangatta and District Football League premiers Chiltern, Ovens and Murray outfit Wodonga Raiders and Wodonga Hockey Club.
"We're really encouraging all the local sporting clubs of every code to use this as a pre-season training opportunity," City2City organising committee member Michelle Hudson offered.
"A lot of clubs are using it as a way to bring their teams together and all funds raised go to Albury Wodonga Health."
City2City will rack up its 10th anniversary next year and it's quickly become a major event on the Border, attracting a record field of 4,512 in 2018.
Entries are available on the City2City website.
