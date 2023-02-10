The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Detectives charge Howlong man over Monday theft of Triumph motorcycle

TH
By Ted Howes
February 10 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged over theft of Triumph motorcycle in Wodonga

Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man with the theft of a Triumph motorcycle in Wodonga earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.