Man charged over theft of Triumph motorcycle in Wodonga

Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man with the theft of a Triumph motorcycle in Wodonga earlier this week.
Police had been told the 2007 black and chrome motorcycle, which was attached to a brown Holden Acadia SUV, was parked outside a business on Melbourne Road.
It's alleged the motorcycle and a trailer which it was sitting on were stolen from Melbourne Road about 2.45pm on Monday.
The trailer and motorcycle have since been recovered which led to a 51-year-old man from Howlong being charged with theft.
The man was bailed to appear at Wodonga Magistrates' Court on June 13.
