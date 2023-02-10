Paramedics are treating two people at the scene of a crash south west of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway, about 400 metres north of Mangoplah Road, at The Rock following reports of two-vehicle crash shortly about 2.50pm on Friday.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics are on scene treating two people - one for wrist pain and a second for chest pain.
Both were able to get themselves out of the vehicles on their own and neither have yet been transferred to hospital.
The spokesperson said one of the cars caught fire as a result of the impact.
Traffic is currently congested in the area in both directions are motorists are being advised to exercise caution in the area.
Earlier on Friday, a woman was taken to hospital after two cars collided near roadworks on the Olympic Highway near Culcairn.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
