YOUR SAY: New leadership brings a more open and transparent council

Encouraging to see a more open and transparent council since a new mayor has been elected to Wodonga Council.
We have had several very positive communications with the new mayor Ron Mildren and chief executive Matt Hyde and for the first time in several years feel that Wodonga Council may be heading in a more positive direction.
Something which has not been apparent for some years.
It was often widely stated by previous mayors that the council was indeed open and transparent, but as ratepayers, it was often hard to witness.
Congratulations to Ron Mildren for his determined efforts to have a more equable council that represents both ratepayers and businesses, so that we can move forward in a manner that is beneficial to all.
The situation of lack of maintenance for public housing is a complete disgrace.
Talking with many tenants confirms my view that keeping public housing habitable is a non-event, it is that unreliable and dysfunctional.
I will never understand this disgraceful situation and even worse it is near impossible to make contact with anyone or receive a reply to calls for assistance.
Despite the recorded advice that your call will be dealt with without losing your place in the queue, no one is there to respond.
This amounts to gross neglect of the imperative to look after our older people.
I consider this an abandonment of responsibility, and the government should be ashamed of their pathetic failure of essential services.
If a tenant needs assistance, only extremely good fortune can assist; public housing staff cannot and do not.
In short and in fact, they never do anything at all to meet the most basic and necessary needs of the aged tenants.
It is clear that existing impotent staff should be dismissed, they have failed their obligations and the Victorian government departmental authorities, similarly, should receive heavy condemnation.
Senior citizens have been abandoned by inefficient staff who could not work in an iron lung.
These are tough words, I know, but fitting in the circumstances.
