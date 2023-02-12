The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: New leadership brings a more open and transparent council

By Letters to the Editor
February 12 2023 - 3:00pm
One reader congratulates Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren for his determined efforts to have a more equable council. Picture by Mark Jesser

New mayor brings positive change

Encouraging to see a more open and transparent council since a new mayor has been elected to Wodonga Council.

