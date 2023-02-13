A Border barbershop quartet is sharing the love through live singing.
Good Gravy have popped up at numerous locations in recent days to perform sing-a-grams and provide roses to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Members Cameron Walls, Jeremy Kerr, Joel Bartholomaeus and James Strachan have received several requests for classic barbershop song Hello My Baby, while Nobody Til Somebody Loves You, known for its humorous lyrics, has also been a popular choice.
The group have teamed up with Albury's The Real Florist, the provider of roses to be delivered during performances, along with Canvas Eatery, which helped them put together a prize package for a competition to promote the event.
"The idea came from our group wanting to lean into what barbershop quartets do well, and singing acapella means we can turn up at a restaurant, a front door, or anywhere and start singing. Valentine's Day is a great time to share that with people," Mr Walls said.
"We're in a bit of a renaissance for live music and performance arts like ours. There's such a big desire from people to get out, have a good time and enjoy life and we love being part of it.
"It's already been such a big success that we are planning to do it again next year."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Walls said everyone has had different ideas of what they've wanted to say to loved ones with a song.
"Some want to be a bit cheeky, others want to be more heartfelt, the song choice really seems to reflect the way the couple relate to each other," he said.
"We do love singing on the spot like this. Singing acapella makes it so easy to just get into a song whenever we're around each other.
"The best part is being able to see the reaction on someone's face. People tend to stop and listen as the harmonies draw them in."
Mr Walls said he and his fellow group members had sung together for more than four years and the biggest part of the preparation was getting the word out.
"Rehearsing songs is easy enough, but the sing-a-grams are a new service for us, so we did have a bit to figure out to promote the event so people can book us to surprise and amaze their loved one," he added.
Limited spots are available for a Valentine's Day sing-a-gram on Tuesday and can be booked through the Good Gravy Facebook page.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.