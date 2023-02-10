The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Tallangatta president Jon Thomas looks ahead to St Patrick's showdown

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
February 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dilgaurav Kumar has been ever-present during the run to the T20 grand final.

Tallangatta's first grand final for almost a decade has captured the imagination of the town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.