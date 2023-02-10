Tallangatta's first grand final for almost a decade has captured the imagination of the town.
The Bushies go in underdogs against St Patrick's but president Jon Thomas says they're in it to win it.
"It's good to be at the pointy end of the competition," Thomas said.
"It's certainly created a bit of interest around the town at Tallangatta.
"We don't believe in trying to make up the numbers."
Tallangatta started the competition with a home defeat to Belvoir but has since beaten East Albury, North Albury, Wodonga, New City and Lavington to reach the decider.
"We've really enjoyed the competition and we, as a club, enjoy the concept," Thomas said.
"T20 is a game that can go either way at any time, so you need a bit of luck.
"St Pat's are one of the main clubs in the competition, a powerful club with some wonderful people involved, so it's going to be a hard one to win."
