Regional Victoria's first Pride hub has officially launched in Wangaratta.
Claiming a shed in a semi-industrial area, LINE Wangaratta Inc. is a volunteer-run hub focused on education, peer support and programs for LBGTQIA+ community in the North East.
President Al Winters said the launch day had been a huge success, with visitors filtering through the brightly decorated shed throughout the afternoon.
LINE volunteers handed out rainbow coloured custom made biscuits embossed with the not-for-profit's logo.
The hub is fitted with exhibition and work spaces, countless resources, an LBGTQIA+ bookstore and lending library, as well as a wide range of clothing and accessories.
On Sunday the hub will host an event in conjunction with Victorian Pride 2023. My Self: Portrait Series is an exhibition of self portraits that aims to share a snapshot of regional LGBTQIA+ community "pride, strength and resilience".
