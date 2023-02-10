Man charged in Albury with firearm, traffic and property offences

A man has been charged in Albury with firearm, traffic and property offences following an investigation into several alleged incidents in the state's Riverina.
Police will allege a 2016 Holden Caprice was stolen from Forbes on January 20 before being driven to the Lockhart area on Thursday where it broke down.
It will be alleged the man broke into a home on Ferrier Street, before attempting to steal another vehicle on Day Street, however, was unsuccessful.
After returning to Ferrier Street, the man was driven to Stoneybank Road by a woman and once there, it's alleged the man threatened a male motorist with a firearm before fleeing in the woman's car. After a short distance the car ran out of fuel and police were told he left the area in a white van after flagging down a passing motorist.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 34-year-old man in Albury about 4.15pm on Thursday.
He was taken to Albury Police Station where he was charged with nine offences including deal with property proceeds of crime, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, receive property stolen outside NSW, and dishonestly obtain property by deception.
He was refused bail and was due to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court.
