Police arrest man in Albury over nine offences in Riverina

By Ted Howes
Updated February 11 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:41am
Man charged in Albury with firearm, traffic and property offences

A man has been charged in Albury with firearm, traffic and property offences following an investigation into several alleged incidents in the state's Riverina.

Ted Howes

Local News

